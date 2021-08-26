100% Frontline workers, 99% Health workers inoculated with 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Govt

SUDHIR KUMAR

Government today informed that 100 per cent Frontline workers and 99 per cent Healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, 83 per cent Healthcare workers and 79 per cent Frontline workers have received the second dose. He said, 50 per cent of Population aged 45 plus have received the 1st dose and 15 per cent have been administered the 2nd dose. The Secretary said, there is a progressive decrease in districts reporting high cases.

He said, districts with greater than 100 cases declined from 279 in the week ending 1st June 2021 to 41 as of today. Mr. Bhushan said, the Cumulative Recovery Rate increasing and it is more than 97 per cent currently. He said, it is important to note that 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. The Secretary said, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today.

Mr Bhushan said, Kerala has more than one lakh active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 10 thousand to 1 lakh active cases. He said, Kerala contributes to 51 per cent, Maharastra 16 per cent and rest of the three states contribute to 4 to 5 per cent of the cases in the country. The Secretary said, 46 thousand new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 58 per cent of these cases were reported from Kerala. He said, rest of the states are still showing a declining trend.

Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr. Balram Bhargava said, the second wave is still on in India and an upsurge is observed in few districts. He said, there are about 41 districts that have a weekly test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. He added that wherever COVID Appropriate Behaviour is not being observed, an upsurge in cases can be seen.