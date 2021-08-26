UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2021 10:49:50      انڈین آواز

100% Frontline workers, 99% Health workers inoculated with 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

SUDHIR KUMAR

Government today informed that 100 per cent Frontline workers and 99 per cent Healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, 83 per cent Healthcare workers and 79 per cent Frontline workers have received the second dose. He said, 50 per cent of Population aged 45 plus have received the 1st dose and 15 per cent have been administered the 2nd dose. The Secretary said, there is a progressive decrease in districts reporting high cases.

He said, districts with greater than 100 cases declined from 279 in the week ending 1st June 2021 to 41 as of today. Mr. Bhushan said, the Cumulative Recovery Rate increasing and it is more than 97 per cent currently. He said, it is important to note that 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. The Secretary said, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today.

Mr Bhushan said, Kerala has more than one lakh active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 10 thousand to 1 lakh active cases. He said, Kerala contributes to 51 per cent, Maharastra 16 per cent and rest of the three states contribute to 4 to 5 per cent of the cases in the country. The Secretary said, 46 thousand new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 58 per cent of these cases were reported from Kerala. He said, rest of the states are still showing a declining trend.

Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr. Balram Bhargava said, the second wave is still on in India and an upsurge is observed in few districts. He said, there are about 41 districts that have a weekly test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. He added that wherever COVID Appropriate Behaviour is not being observed, an upsurge in cases can be seen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kapil Dev hails young golfer Aditi Ashok, PGTI unveils Ten events for next 4-months

 By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 August: Former cricket captain Kapil Dev on Thursday lavished praise o ...

Mohammedan Sporting to face Indian Air Force in opener of the Durand Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup - will take on Indi ...

Muskan, Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon in the finals at ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 25 August:  Promising youngster  Muskan displayed her brilliant form ...

خبرنامہ

آزادی کی تاریخ میں جن کا دوکوڑی کا بھی حصہ نہیں وہ ملک کو بربادکررہے ہیں:مولانا ارشد مدنی

مظفرنگر فساد متاثرین کی بازآبادکاری   نئی دہلی،25/اگست 2021:ص ...

سڑک تحفظ کی نگرانی اورنفاذ کے لئے نوٹی فیکیشن

FILE PHOTO نئی دہلی، سڑک ، ٹرانسپورٹ اورشاہراہوں کی وزارت نے 1 ...

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz