Zelenskyy calls for meeting with his US counterpart to resolve issues in future peace deal with Russia

Dec 24, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a meeting with his US counterpart to hammer out the most sensitive issues in a future peace deal with Russia, such as control of territory, following the latest round of U.S.-Ukrainian talks.

According to remarks released by the Ukrainian President’s office, Mr Zelenskiy said, U.S.-Ukrainian delegations had inched closer to finalising a 20-point plan at the talks over the weekend in Miami. He added that Ukraine is ready for a meeting with the United States at the leaders’ level to address sensitive issues, including control of territory.

Kyiv has been pressing Washington to modify a peace plan that, in a draft unveiled last month, echoed Moscow’s main demands that Ukraine cede more territory.

