The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Lawmakers Urge Bangladesh Interim Government to Ensure Free, Fair and Inclusive Elections

Dec 24, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A group of influential US lawmakers has urged Bangladesh’s interim government to ensure the election in February is free, fair and inclusive. In a letter to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, US Representatives Gregory W Meeks, Bill Huizenga and Sydney Kamlager-Dove warned that banning an entire political party could disenfranchise a large section of voters. The lawmakers said freedom of association and individual criminal responsibility are fundamental human rights, cautioning that suspending party activities or reviving the flawed International Crimes Tribunal could undermine democratic credibility. They called on the interim government, or a future elected administration, to revisit the decision to ban the Awami League as Bangladesh prepares for its first election since the fall of the previous government.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has said it supports restoring the civic and political rights of ordinary Awami League supporters who were not involved in mass killings during the July Uprising. Speaking at the Star Election Dialogue: Your Party, Voters’ Questions in Dhaka yesterday, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said Awami League supporters who were not directly involved in crimes should have their rights restored. Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination movement that spearheaded the July uprising and led to the ouster of former Prime ,inister Sheikh Hasina, is seen by analysts as politically close to Chief Advisor Yunus-adding weight to speculation that his stance aligns with growing international calls for an inclusive electoral process.

