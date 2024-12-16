Zakir Hussain is very much alive, says nephew Ameer Aulia refuting news of Tabla maestro’s death

WEB DESK

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s nephew Ameer Aulia rejected the news reports of his uncle’s death and urged to remove the misinformation.

Several news reports on Sunday night said that 73-year-old Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who had been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital with heart related problems, passed away.

However, through an unverified X handle, Zakir Hussain’s nephew Ameer Aulia rejected the news reports of his uncle’s death and urged to remove the misinformation.

Thank you Sir. No death certificate but the media would like to insensitively send information that my Uncle has passed away. Please show the Great man more respect than this. All the amazing things he did for India, please. #zakirhussain — Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia) December 15, 2024

Soon after the news media reported that the tabla maestro had passed away, social media platforms were flooded with condolence messages from politicians, sports persons, celebrities and inudustrialists.

Zakir Hussain is the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha.

“My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive, and we would ask the news media not to post misinformation. We ask for prayers, and we ask for everyone’s well-wishes,” said nephew Ameer Aulia in a post on X.

I am Zakir Hussain nephew and he has not passed away. We ask for prayers for my Uncle's health. Can you please remove this misinformation. He is in a serious condition and we ask for all his fans around the world to pray for his health — Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia) December 15, 2024

Journalist Parvaiz Alam said that the news of his death had not been confirmed by his family.

“I checked the latest with his brother-in-law in London at 1640 GMT on 15 December. The family has not confirmed the news of his death as reported by a few news outlets,” Alam said in a post on X.

Hussain’s manager Nirmala Bachani said that the 73-year-old US-based musician, who has taken the tabla to the global stage, had been having blood pressure issues.