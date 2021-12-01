PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of many projects in Dehradun
Malaysia temporarily bans entry of travelers from countries that reported Omicron COVID-19 variant
BSNL to roll out its 4G services by September 2022
US delegation expresses deep concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2021 04:00:03      انڈین آواز

Young leaders from 8 countries praise Indian democratic ethos

Leave a comment
Published On: By

ASHOK B SHARMA / New Delhi

A delegation from eight different countries concluded their week-long stay in India. The delegates were from Bhutan, Jamaica, Malaysia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tanzania and Uzbekistan.

The 19’member delegation narrated their individual experience to the media persons. They lauded the democratic ethos of India, its culture and tradition. The praised the taste of Indian cuisines. They visited several parts of the country.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, the president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Vinay Saharsabuddhe said “we have just begun by inviting delegations from eight countries. We intend to invite young emerging leaders from 75 and more democracies around the world to visit India to get a brief but comprehensive overview of its democratic tradition, its cultural heritage and its developmental initiatives.”

The figure 75 democracies coincides with 75 years of Independence which India is celebrating

The programme will be divided into various groups with each group consisting of about seven to eight countries with two to five delegates from each country. These groups groups will be exposed to India’s democratic governance structure at the central level, at the state level and at the local government level. “They will get a briefing on India’s progress in the political arena, in economic sectors and in Science and technological capabilities”, he said

The ICCR’s programme is coined as – Gen Next Democracy Network. The programme is part of the Azadi la Amrit Mahotsav

The visiting delegations will have meetings with universities, think tanks, cultural groups, research fora, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders also

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz