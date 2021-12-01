Young leaders from 8 countries praise Indian democratic ethos

ASHOK B SHARMA / New Delhi

A delegation from eight different countries concluded their week-long stay in India. The delegates were from Bhutan, Jamaica, Malaysia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tanzania and Uzbekistan.

The 19’member delegation narrated their individual experience to the media persons. They lauded the democratic ethos of India, its culture and tradition. The praised the taste of Indian cuisines. They visited several parts of the country.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, the president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Vinay Saharsabuddhe said “we have just begun by inviting delegations from eight countries. We intend to invite young emerging leaders from 75 and more democracies around the world to visit India to get a brief but comprehensive overview of its democratic tradition, its cultural heritage and its developmental initiatives.”

The figure 75 democracies coincides with 75 years of Independence which India is celebrating

The programme will be divided into various groups with each group consisting of about seven to eight countries with two to five delegates from each country. These groups groups will be exposed to India’s democratic governance structure at the central level, at the state level and at the local government level. “They will get a briefing on India’s progress in the political arena, in economic sectors and in Science and technological capabilities”, he said

The ICCR’s programme is coined as – Gen Next Democracy Network. The programme is part of the Azadi la Amrit Mahotsav

The visiting delegations will have meetings with universities, think tanks, cultural groups, research fora, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders also