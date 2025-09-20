‘Ya Ali’ singer Zubeen Garg passes away in accident; PM Modi expresses shock

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 12:56 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Acclaimed Assamese singer and music composer Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India Festival at Suntec, scheduled for September 20 and 21. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Sharing a video of himself, Garg wrote: “Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival in Suntec, Singapore, during the 20th and 21st of September. Come and explore the exotic part of India. We are carrying quality agri-products, craft products, tea experiences, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical shows presenting rock bands and rappers from India’s northeast. I will be there throughout the festival as a cultural brand ambassador and will perform on the 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese songs. I would like to invite you all; it will be Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled sudden demise of the popular singer. He said that Garg he will be remembered for his rich contribution to music.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The singer was rescued from the sea by the Singapore Police and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

The entire Bollywood fraternity, especially the music industry, is shaken by the devastating news. Singer Jubin Nautiyal took to his social media account to remember Zubeen. Sharing a picture of Garg, he wrote: “Zubeen Garg \~ (18.11.1972 – 19.09.2025) Your music will echo in our hearts forever, a true talent gone too soon. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family. Shiv shiv shiv.”

Papon too offered his condolences, writing: “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss for words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”

Expressed grief, music composer Pritam shared a note on social media that read: “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it… My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.”

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows Zubeen Garg in high spirits just hours before the accident, enjoying live music as part of the audience and spontaneously joining a band for a performance with his close friend. The impromptu performance is now being remembered as possibly his last stage appearance.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit “Ya Ali” from the movie Gangster (2006), which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur—also an actress and singer—tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam’s Sonitpur district while on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saikia Garg.