World’s First Gender Balance Framework for the 4th Industrial Revolution debuted in Dubai

The world’s inaugural framework for gender balance in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) took center stage at the ‘Gender Balance and 4IR’ workshop, held as part of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai.

Leaders, experts, and stakeholders from around the globe convened to discuss and prepare for the imminent launch of this groundbreaking initiative. The framework, designed to empower women and drive gender equality within the ever-evolving landscape of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, signifies the United Arab Emirates’ unwavering commitment to gender balance, innovation, and technological advancements.

This framework is the result of a collaborative partnership between the UAE Gender Balance Council and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE (C4IR UAE), an affiliate of the World Economic Forum. Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, proudly announced the UAE’s status as a global leader in setting new standards for gender equality. During the workshop, participants explored opportunities to develop a 4IR model that promotes gender balance and delved into how to leverage global expertise in shaping a more equitable and inclusive future in the industrial landscape.
The ‘Gender Balance and 4IR’ workshop was inaugurated by Her Excellency Huda Al Hashemi, Member of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs. Co-hosted by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum, the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils attracted approximately 600 international experts and intellectuals across 30 councils, alongside government officials and representatives from international organizations and academia.

