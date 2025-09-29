World Food India 2025 Concludes with ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment Commitments

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 11:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ADITYA RAJ DAS / New Delhi

The four-day World Food India 2025 summit concluded in the capital today with investment pledges exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, making it one of the largest announcements in India’s food processing sector to date.

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, as many as 26 leading domestic and global companies signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the event. These agreements are expected to generate direct employment for more than 64,000 people and create indirect livelihood opportunities for over 10 lakh individuals across the country.

The Ministry underlined that the proposed investments cover a wide spectrum of the sector—ranging from dairy, meat, and poultry to packaged foods, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), spices, condiments, confectionery, edible oils, fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat products. Importantly, the projects will have a pan-India footprint, spanning multiple states and ensuring balanced regional growth.

The national investment promotion agency, Invest India, worked closely with the Ministry to facilitate and finalize these MoUs. Officials noted that the commitments are expected to significantly boost India’s food processing capacity, modernize supply chains, and strengthen the nation’s positioning as a global hub for food innovation and exports.

Beyond investments, World Food India 2025 also served as a convergence point for policy-makers, industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world. The summit hosted thematic sessions on sustainability, food security, agri-tech, cold chain infrastructure, and global trade opportunities, highlighting India’s ambition to play a leading role in shaping the future of food systems.

Organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the biennial event has increasingly become a flagship platform to showcase India’s growing potential in the food and agribusiness sector. Officials emphasized that the record-breaking investment commitments reaffirm investor confidence in India’s expanding consumer base, robust agricultural output, and government push for value-added food exports.

The Ministry stated that follow-up mechanisms are already being put in place to ensure the timely implementation of these agreements. The initiatives are expected to contribute not only to job creation and entrepreneurship but also to advancing India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, with food processing identified as a critical growth driver.