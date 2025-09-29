Over 1,300 Stations Being Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 11:43 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s railway reforms in the last decade have ignited a revolution on tracks, transforming the nation’s lifeline into a powerhouse of progress. Under the Modi government, Indian Railways has been transformed to provide more comfortable, safer and world-class travel experience to passengers. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Indian Railways is weaving a seamless thread of connectivity.

The government also introduced the Amrit Bharat Train and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail to make the journey safe and comfortable. During the next two to three years, 200 new Vande Bharat trains, 100 Amrit Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail and 17 thousand 500 General non-AC coaches are planned to revolutionise travel experience for the masses.

More than 1300 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ensuring world-class facilities. Indian Railways has also introduced Kavach, a state-of-the-art Automatic Train Protection system to provide an unyielding layer of protection, ensuring the highest safety standards for train operations. Looking into the future, a National Rail Plan has been prepared to create a ‘future-ready’ Railway system by 2030 – focused on delivering a cheaper, safer and reliable mode of transport to the common man.