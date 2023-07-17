इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 06:43:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Women’s Hockey:  India goes down 2-3 to China in a tense encounter

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi
India waged a grim battle before going down 2-3 to China in a closely-fought Women’s Hockey match in Limburg, Germany,  Navneet Kaur (24′, 45′) scored a brace for the losers while Chen Jiali (9′), Zhong Jiaqi (45′) and Xu Yanan (51′)  scored for the winners..

Image


This was India’s first match of the European tour, which is part of the team’s preparations for the Asian Games  The tour includes three matches in Germany – one against China
and two against the hosts – and a four-nation hockey tournament in Spain.
 World No. 8 India attacked from the start and earned a penalty corner in the third minute but the Chinese defence thwarted the danger. A few minutes later, an infringement whiledefending saw India concede a penalty stroke. China, 11th in the women’s hockey rankings, capitalised on the chance and scored their first goal. The next few minutes saw both the teamstrade penalty corners but neither side could convert.
  The Indian women began the second quarter on an aggressive note. A well-executed attack saw India win back-to-back penalty corners but neither yielded any goals. However,they went on the offensive and scored the equalizer via Navneet Kaur’s goal minutes later.
 Buoyed by this equalizer the Indians took the lead in the 45th minute when Navneet Kaur scored her second goal to make it 2-1. However, China was quick to equalize via apenalty corner through Zhong Jiaqi.
  Xu Yanan’s 51st-minute strike gave China a 3-2 lead. Though India created a few chances in the dying minutes of the game, they were unable to beat the Chinese defense.
 India will play Germany in back-to-back matches on Tuesday and Wednesday next before departing for Spain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart