West Bengal Gets ₹4.4 Lakh Cr Investment at BGBS 2025

Kolkata: West Bengal has received investment proposals worth Rs 4.40 lakh crores during the eighth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). Chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement in front of the industrialists at the end of the two-day event on Thursday.

More than 1200 Memorandum of Understanding and Letter of Intent (LoIs) have been signed between the West Bengal government and various companies. Ms. Banerjee said the state government has given 50 acres of land to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district for oil and natural gas exploration. BGBS was inaugurated by the Chief Minister yesterday.