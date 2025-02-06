Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

West Bengal Gets ₹4.4 Lakh Cr Investment at BGBS 2025

Feb 6, 2025

BGBS 2025 Secures Over ₹4.40 Lakh Crore in Investment Proposals: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal has received investment proposals worth Rs 4.40 lakh crores during the eighth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). Chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement in front of the industrialists at the end of the two-day event on Thursday.

The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) attracted an investment proposal of over four lakh forty thousand crore rupees. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated this during her concluding speech at the summit in Kolkata today.

More than 1200 Memorandum of Understanding and Letter of Intent (LoIs) have been signed between the West Bengal government and various companies. Ms. Banerjee said the state government has given 50 acres of land to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district for oil and natural gas exploration. BGBS was inaugurated by the Chief Minister yesterday.

