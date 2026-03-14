Weekly Market Outlook: Indian Equities Braced for Volatility Amid Global Turmoil

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:54 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

The Indian equity markets are entering the week of March 16, 2026, under a heavy cloud of uncertainty. Following a catastrophic “Black Friday” sell-off, the Nifty 50 recorded a staggering 5.31% weekly decline—its sharpest drop since June 2022. As the new week begins, investors are juggling a “triple whammy” of rising domestic inflation, surging energy costs, and a cooling global economy.

Domestic Headwinds: Inflation and Macro Shifts

The primary concern for domestic investors is the sharp rise in retail inflation, which hit a 10-month high of 3.21% in February. This trend is expected to be reflected in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, scheduled for release on Monday. Given that WPI accelerated to 1.81% in January, a further spike could signal sustained price pressures across the supply chain.

Adding to the unease, the Unemployment Rate for February will be announced on Monday. With January figures already showing an uptick to 5.0%, any further increase could dampen consumer sentiment. Furthermore, the Balance of Trade data is under scrutiny; India’s merchandise trade deficit recently surged to $34.68 billion, driven by a 19.2% jump in imports, highlighting the vulnerability of the fiscal position to high energy prices.

The Global “Risk-Off” Environment

The geopolitical crisis in the Middle East has pushed Brent crude past the $101 per barrel mark. For a major oil importer like India, this level is a “danger zone” that threatens to widen the current account deficit and stall economic growth.

Simultaneously, the U.S. economy is sending mixed signals. February’s unexpected loss of 92,000 jobs suggests a cooling labor market, which complicates the outlook for global capital flows. Investors are laser-focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision this Wednesday. While the target range currently sits at 3.5%–3.75%, the Fed’s stance on future rate paths will dictate whether foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue their exodus from emerging markets.

The China Factor

Crucial data from China will also arrive on Monday, including Industrial Production, Retail Sales, and Fixed Asset Investment. With China’s fixed-asset investment seeing its first annual decline since 1989, any sign of further weakness in the Chinese property market or industrial output could trigger a ripple effect across Asian markets.

Key Dates to Watch This Week:

Monday, March 16: India’s WPI Inflation, Unemployment, and Trade Balance; China’s Industrial & Retail data; US Industrial Production.

India’s WPI Inflation, Unemployment, and Trade Balance; China’s Industrial & Retail data; US Industrial Production. Wednesday, March 18: U.S. Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Decision and Producer Price Index (PPI).

and Producer Price Index (PPI). Friday, March 20: India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves (which recently saw a $11.6 billion weekly drop) and China’s Loan Prime Rate announcement.

With technical indicators pointing to deep oversold territory and fundamental triggers leaning toward the negative, the Indian market is likely to remain highly sensitive to energy fluctuations and central bank commentary. Traders should expect a “sell-on-rise” atmosphere until global tensions show signs of de-escalation.