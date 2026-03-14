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Copper Slump as Global Market Gloom and Rising Oil Prices Weigh on Metals

Mar 14, 2026

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 12:47 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEW DELHICOMEX Copper prices plummeted on Friday, testing the $5.80 per pound mark as a wave of risk aversion swept through global financial markets. The decline in the “red metal” mirrors a broader sell-off across international stocks, driven by fears that surging crude oil prices will trigger a fresh wave of global inflation.

Global Market Impact

Copper, often viewed as an economic bellwether, faced intense pressure as major indices posted weekly losses:

  • Asia: China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.82%, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.16%.
  • Wall Street: US markets saw a massive rout last night, with the Dow Jones losing 1.6% to hit a three-and-a-half-month low. The NASDAQ fared worse, tanking 1.78%.
  • Europe: Indices like the German DAX remained under significant pressure, trading down 0.60%.

Domestic Performance (MCX)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper futures followed the global trend, drifting below the psychological level of Rs 1,200 per kg. The metal is currently trading at Rs 1,191.65 per kg, marking a daily decline of 0.89%.

The combination of the escalating Middle East conflict and high energy costs continues to dampen the demand outlook for industrial metals, as investors pivot toward safe-haven assets.

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