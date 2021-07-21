Vice President urges technical institutions to offer courses in regional languages

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged technical and professional educational institutions to offer courses in regional languages.

Mr Naidu expressed his happiness over the decision of the All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE to permit B. Tech programmes in 11 native languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Odia. Referring to the benefits of learning in the mother tongue, the Vice President said, it enhances one’s grasping and comprehension levels.

Vice President of India was addressing the World Universities Summit organized by O.P. Jindal Global University as a Chief Guest. Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the summit. The theme of the summit was “Universities of the Future: Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility and Community Impact”.

Vice President asked universities to become thought leaders in finding solutions to global challenges such as climate change, poverty and pollution. He also wanted the universities to discuss various socio-economic and political issues facing the world and come up with ideas that can be implemented by the governments as per their needs and suitability.

Highlighting our country’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage, the Vice President said that India is home to hundreds of languages and thousands of dialects. He said, “Our linguistic diversity is one of the cornerstones of our rich cultural heritage.” Emphasizing on the significance of mother language, Shri Naidu said, “Our mother language or our native language is very special to us, as we share an umbilical cord relationship with it.”

Addressing the participants, Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized on the Government’s commitment to transform India’s education sector bringing it at par with global standards, encouraging research and innovation and on developing well-rounded responsible citizens, who are also global citizens- Vishwa Manav.