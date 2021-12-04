Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua is no more

Image

WEB DESK

Veteran journalist and pioneer of Hindi broadcast journalism Vinod Dua passed away at a hospital in Delhi today after a prolonged illness. His daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua confirmed the news. He was 67.

The last rites of the well-known journalist, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year and lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua, to the virus in June, will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium here on Sunday, she said.

“Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power.

“He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall,” Mallika Dua wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist’s health had suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals.

The couple is also parents to elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

