‘Very Close to PM Modi, Yet I Sanctioned India’: Trump’s Mixed Message

Sep 18, 2025

— US President Donald Trump on Thursday emphasized his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also linking India’s Russian oil purchases to US trade sanctions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump recalled his recent phone call with PM Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday. “I’m very close to India, very close to the Prime Minister of India. We have a very good relationship… but I said, I sanctioned them,” Trump remarked.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi… Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

PM Modi, in a post on X, thanked Trump for the greetings and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening the “Comprehensive and Global Partnership” with the US while supporting peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch held talks in New Delhi with Commerce Ministry officials to accelerate negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

Trump further justified tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports, saying sanctions were necessary while India continues to buy Russian oil.

