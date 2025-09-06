The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump signs order renaming Department of Defense the Department of War

Sep 6, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

Trump explained that the old name was “woke” and did not reflect the country’s current challenges. He said the term Department of War better captured America’s strength and military history.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supported the move. He said the US had not won a major war since the name was changed in 1947.

He added that the military needed to focus more on offense than defense.

