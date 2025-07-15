US Supreme Court allows Trump to shrink Education Department

WEB DESK

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the green light to President Donald Trump’s plan to reduce the size of the Department of Education. In a 6-3 decision, the Court overturned a lower court order that had paused the layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees.

Back in May, U.S. District Judge Myong Joun had ruled that the mass layoffs could seriously weaken the department. But the Supreme Court’s new ruling allows the Trump administration to move forward.

This is Trump’s second major win at the Supreme Court in a week. Just days ago, the Court also backed his broader plan to reduce the federal workforce.

Trump’s goal is to shift more control of education to individual states by shrinking the federal department. However, 21 Democratic attorneys general, school districts, and teachers’ unions have sued, saying the move could damage key education services.

The Department of Education, created in 1979, handles things like student loans, civil rights enforcement, school funding, and support for students with disabilities.