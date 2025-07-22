Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US stocks set more records, S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record high closes

Jul 22, 2025

US markets closed mostly higher on Monday, lifted by S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index closing at record highs, following a strong start to the earning season last week.

Meanwhile,  investors continued to track US tariff negotiations ahead of the August 1st deadline.

The S&P 500 rose 0.14 per cent to close at 6,305.60, marking its first-ever finish above the 6,300 level.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.38 per cent to settle at a record high of 20,974.17.

Tesla and Alphabet will release their quarterly results on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session marginally lower by 0.04 per cent to close at 44,323.

