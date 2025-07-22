Asian markets end on mixed note

Major Asian markets ended the day on a mixed note today. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.54 per cent, and 2Singapore’s Straits Times climbed 0.03per cent.

However, South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.27 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11 per cent.

On the other hand, major European indices were trading in with losses in intra-day trade.

Germany’s DAX was down 1.09 per cent, France’s CAC 40 was 0.84 per cent down, and London’s FTSE 100 had slipped 0.08 per cent when reports last came in.