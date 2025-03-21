Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US stocks Ends Lower

Mar 22, 2025

US stocks closed with modest losses on Thursday in a choppy trade as investors gauged the latest round of economic data and the Federal Reserve’s policy statement against tariff concerns. The Nasdaq Composite slipped over 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended nearly unchanged. Earlier, Labour Department data showed that weekly initial jobless claims increased slightly last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 2,23,000 for the week ended on 15th March.

Market March 21: Sensex Rises 557 Pts, Nifty Ends at 23,350; Rupee Gains 39 Paise

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Stocks Slip; European Markets Trade in Red

Mar 22, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold & Silver Prices Decline in Indian Bullion Market

Mar 22, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Market march 21: Sensex up 557 Pts, Nifty Ends at 23,350; Rupee Gains 39 Paise

Mar 21, 2025

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Reaffirms Call for Dialogue, Diplomacy in Ukraine-Russia Conflict: MEA

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

India Protests China’s New Counties in Hotan, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Ladakh

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern Over US Deportation Practices, Seeks Humane Treatment

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

President Murmu Urges AIIMS Faculty to Launch Mental Health Awareness Drive

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
