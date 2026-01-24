US Police arrest several clergy protesting against US Trump’s increased immigration enforcement

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 2:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

In the United States, Police arrested about 100 clergy demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s increased immigration enforcement at Minnesota’s largest airport yesterday. It comes as thousands of people braved the bitter cold to march through the streets against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown across the state.

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Jeff Lea said the clergy were issued misdemeanour citations of trespassing and failure to comply with a peace officer and were then released. The protests are part of a broader movement with labour unions, progressive organizations and clergy urging Minnesotans to stay away from work, school and even shops.

On a day that started with temperatures as low as minus 29 Celsius, organisers said, around fifty thousand people took to the streets. Organisers and participants said scores of businesses across Minnesota closed for the day and workers headed to street protests ‍and marches. The protests come following weeks of violent confrontations between US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as protesters opposed to President Trump’s crackdown, demanding they leave Minnesota.

According to media reports, tensions have escalated after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot a 37-year-old mother and US citizen, Renee Good, earlier this month during an immigration enforcement operation. The shooting triggered daily protests across the Minneapolis area.

On the other hand, the United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Türk has condemned the repeated use of unnecessary or disproportionate force in US immigration enforcement. Mr Turk expressed shock at the now-routine abuse and denigration of migrants and refugees. He said many people were arrested and detained lack timely access to legal counsel and effective means to contest their detention and removal decisions.

He urged the United States to ensure that its migration policies and enforcement practices respect human dignity and due process rights. He also called for an independent and transparent investigation into the rising number of deaths in ICE custody.