US Launches Heavy Strikes on Iranian Missile Positions Near Strait of Hormuz

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 5:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN WEB DESK

Tensions across the Middle East have escalated dramatically, as the United States Central Command carried out intense airstrikes on Iranian missile installations near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil shipments. According to officials, the operation involved the use of 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs aimed at deeply fortified underground facilities believed to pose a threat to international maritime traffic.

The situation intensified further with reported strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, though damage assessments are still underway.

Across the Gulf, Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Al-Kharj, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base. No casualties have been reported. The escalation follows a direct exchange between Iran and Israel. Iranian state media claims missiles carrying cluster warheads struck Tel Aviv in retaliation for the killing of senior security figure Ali Larijani. At least one fatality has been reported.

In the UAE, air defence systems intercepted multiple missiles and drones overnight and through the morning . Loud explosions were heard across Dubai as interceptors engaged incoming threats. Authorities have extended nationwide distance learning for two weeks and are urging residents to stay indoors during active alerts.

Al Minhad Air Base, located about 24 kilometres south of Dubai and long used by the UAE Air Force; allied forces, including the Royal Air Force, and a small Australian contingent, came under attack again this morning. An Iranian projectile, likely a missile or drone, struck a road just outside the base around early morning local time. It sparked a fire, causing minor damage to an accommodation block and a medical facility in the Australian-operated section. UAE defences were active, but this marks the second Iranian hit on the base since the conflict escalated, following an initial drone strike in the opening days.