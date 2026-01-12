US, India Actively Engaged in Trade Negotiations: Ambassador Sergio Gor

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 9:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that India and the U.S. are actively engaged for the ongoing trade deal negotiations. He said the next talk on trade will be held tomorrow. After assuming charge as the US Ambassador to India in New Delhi, he said the trade is very important for the relationship between the two nations. He said India and the US will continue to work together in important areas such as security, counter-terrorism and energy. Mr Gor said that no partner is more essential than India.

Sergio Gor said that the United States launched a new initiative last month called Pax Silicon. It is a US-led strategic effort to build a secure, prosperous and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, research and logistics. He said the nations, including Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel, have already joined the initiative.

Sergio Gor announced that India will be invited to join this group as a full member next month. He said, as the world adopts new technologies, it is essential that India and the United States work hand in hand from the very start.