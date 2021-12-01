US delegation expresses deep concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

A delegation from the United States expressed deep concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan during its meeting with Taliban representatives at Doha in Qatar.

In a statement, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said American officials expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans. The US also urged the Taliban to uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government.f