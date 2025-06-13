US Begins Evacuating Staff from Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has begun evacuating non-essential personnel from its diplomatic missions and military bases in West Asia amid rising tensions with Iran and stalled nuclear negotiations, the State Department and the Department of Defence confirmed on Wednesday.

The US Embassy in Baghdad is at the centre of the drawdown, with the State Department authorising the departure of staff not deemed critical to ongoing operations. In parallel, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has permitted the departure of military dependents stationed across the region. Personnel in US embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait are reportedly on standby for relocation, according to US and Iraqi sources. The US move follows an apparent deadlock in nuclear talks with Tehran, raising fears of possible conflict. Iranian Defence Ministry officials have warned that US military assets in the region would be targeted if the nuclear negotiations fail and a confrontation ensues.

US intelligence assessments reportedly indicate that Israel has been preparing for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, adding further uncertainty to an already volatile situation. President Trump has urged Israel to refrain from any preemptive military action as Washington continues efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

Reuters reported that the partial evacuation and accompanying security measures have already had economic ripple effects, with global oil prices rising by more than four per cent on the news. A US official confirmed that voluntary departures had been authorised for American diplomatic missions in Bahrain and Kuwait.