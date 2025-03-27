US authorities convey no instructions to deportees to remove religious head coverings: MoS to RS

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the US authorities have conveyed deportees on the three chartered flights that arrived on 5th, 15th and 16th February were not instructed to remove any religious head coverings. The deportees did not request any religious accommodation during the flights aside from requesting vegetarian meals. The US Customs and Border Protection also conveyed that some of the detainees arrived at the US border without turbans.

Earlier, India had registered its concerns with the US regarding the need to accommodate the religious sensitivities and food preferences of Indian nationals who are being deported to India.

The External Affairs Ministry has strongly registered its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment meted out to deportees on the flight that landed on 5th February, particularly regarding the use of shackles, especially on women. The US side has confirmed that no women or children were restrained on the deportation flights that landed in India on 15th and 16th February. The Ministry remains engaged with the US side regarding the humane treatment of deportees during such operations.