US approves sale of HawkEye 360 technology to India

May 4, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has approved the sale of HawkEye 360 technology to India to boost the country’s surveillance capabilities. The move will enhance India’s maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said that the proposed sale will improve India’s capabilities to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness, analytical abilities and strategic posture.

Akashvani correspondent, this system, utilizing satellites in Low Earth Orbit, will improve India’s ability to detect illegal activities and monitor its Exclusive Economic Zone. The 131 million dollar deal includes software, training, and support, bolstering India’s strategic posture.

HawkEye 360 collects and analyses radio frequency (RF) signal location with a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit. Some vessels, which ‘go dark’ to roam undetected in disputed areas and evade tracking, can also be detected with this advanced technology.

Indian forces can now identify illegal fishing, smuggling and perform effective surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region with the help of this technology.

With this technology, India gains deeper visibility across its Exclusive Economic Zone. Currently, the Indian Navy uses P8i reconnaissance aircraft and Sea. 

