US and Israel continue coordinated attacks in several Iranian cities

In retaliation, Iran has attacked multiple targets across the Gulf, with explosions reported in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran today, significantly intensifying tensions in West Asia. US President Donald Trump confirmed in a video message posted on a social media platform that Washington has begun a military campaign in Iran. He said the US military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent the present Iranian regime from threatening America and its core national security interests.

He added that the objective of the strike is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. He said Iran’s menacing activities directly endanger the United States, its troops, bases overseas and allies throughout the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a joint military operation, dubbed Operation Lion’s Roar, against Iran. In a video message addressed to the nation, he described the action as necessary to remove what he termed an existential threat posed by the Iranian regime.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, has said that his country has launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, and he also declared a state of emergency across the country. Earlier, the Israeli military issued a statement saying it is conducting a broad strike on a number of military targets belonging to the Iranian regime in western Iran. Explosions have been reported in multiple Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran.

The strikes came amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in West Asia. Some international news agencies have reported that Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Witnesses said a blast struck downtown in Tehran, as thick smoke was seen rising in the sky. The strike in Tehran happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the attacks, Iran has shut down its airspace, and mobile phone services has been disrupted. A warning to pilots was also issued as multiple explosions were reported across the Iranian capital. Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear. Meanwhile, Iraq has closed its airspace following Israeli airstrikes on neighbouring Iran.

In retaliation, Iran has attacked multiple targets across the Gulf, with explosions reported in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait. The Israeli military confirmed that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at Israel. The Israeli military said in a preliminary assessment that around 35 ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran at Israel since this morning. It said, Some were intercepted by air defences, while others hit open areas, with medics reporting one person lightly injured by falling missile or interceptor fragments. Explosions were also heard in northern Israel as the country is trying to intercept incoming Iranian missiles.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared a ⁠state of emergency across the country, warning the public of Iranian missile and drone attacks. Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said the alert measures were aimed at ensuring civilian safety in the event of retaliatory missile fire from Iran or its regional allies.

Bahrain confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in Manama was targeted in a missile attack. Qatar’s Defence Ministry said missiles targeting the country were intercepted by the Patriot defence system. A loud explosion was reported in Abu Dhabi. Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE have closed their airspace. In the UAE, Dubai airport has suspended all flight operations until further notice.

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, IRGC, confirmed that it had launched missiles and drones towards Israel following the US-Israeli attacks. The IRGC said all Israeli and US bases in the region had been struck by Iranian missile attacks today. Iran has declared that it would respond to the United States and Israel with authority and strength, asserting its right to defend itself against what it described as a military assault on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the joint US-Israeli strikes and characterised them as an act of aggression. The Iranian government also called upon the United Nations and its Security Council to take what it termed immediate steps in response to what it described as a breach of international peace and security resulting from the US-Israel military action.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned missile attacks by the Islamic Republic, describing them as a violation of its sovereignty. The ministry said Doha reserves the right to respond to the attacks. Kuwait also said that it reserves the right to defend itself following Iranian attacks.