International community express concern over ongoing war in West Asia

Last Updated on March 1, 2026

AMN

Several countries have reacted to the ongoing war in West Asia. Russia has called for an immediate stop to US and ⁠Israeli attacks on Iran, saying ⁠the situation must be returned to the path of political and diplomatic settlement.

In a statement, the ‌Russian Foreign Ministry said the international community should swiftly deliver an objective assessment of what it called irresponsible ⁠actions that risk ⁠further destabilising the region. It added that it remains ready, ⁠as before, to ⁠assist in efforts to ⁠find peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect ‌and a balance of interests.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the outbreak of fresh conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran would have severe consequences for international peace and security. He emphasised that all measures are being taken to ensure the security of French citizens and safeguard the nation’s interests in West Asia. Mr. Macron called on Iran to halt its nuclear and ballistic programmes and end destabilising activities in West Asia, calling it vital for regional security. France also called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

European ⁠Commission President ⁠Ursula von der Leyen and European Council ⁠President Antonio Costa have said ⁠developments in Iran are greatly concerning. The two ⁠leaders, in a ⁠joint statement, called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, ‌and to fully respect international law. They added that in close coordination with EU member states, they will take all necessary steps to ensure that ⁠EU citizens in ⁠the region can count on our full support.

Oman’s foreign ministry, in a statement, called on the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to impose a ceasefire and for the international community to take a clear stance in support of international law. It further warned that the US-Israel attacks on Iran risk the danger of the conflict expanding into consequences that cannot be rectified in the region. Oman had been serving as a mediator in indirect US-Iran talks prior to the attack.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry has condemned attacks on its soil, which it said were conducted by Iran in flagrant violation of its airspace and of international law. It said Kuwait reserves the right to respond in a manner that is commensurate with the scale and nature of this attack.

Belgium Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the Iranian people must not pay the price for their government’s choices. He added that Belgium deeply regrets that diplomatic efforts could not have led earlier to a negotiated solution.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth said the attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but ⁠it is not in line with international law. He added that preventive attacks require an immediate and imminent threat. Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry says President Prabowo Subianto is prepared to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says the safety of Filipino citizens in Iran and West Asia is paramount following attacks. According to the Department of Migrant Workers, there were an estimated 2.1 million Filipino workers across West Asia in 2024.