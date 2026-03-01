The Indian Awaaz

India expresses concern over developments in Iran and Gulf region 

Mar 1, 2026

Staff Reporter

India has expressed deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. The External Affairs Ministry stressed in a statement that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues.

It emphasised that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. The Ministry further said that Indian missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance.

