US: 8 Dead, Many Hurt in stampede at Texas Music Festival

WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed and many were injured in stampede during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival Friday in Houston, officials said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.

The crush occurred at around 9 or 9:15 p.m. when, Pena said, “The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries.”

The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, Pena said, adding 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.

The crush occurred when the crowd surged during a set by rapper Travis Scott, the Houston Chronicle said.

A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, the paper added. The second day of the festival has been canceled.