UPSC Extends Call Centre Hours to Support Aspirants

Union Public Service Commission-UPSC has extended the operational hours of its call centre to provide enhanced support and guidance to aspirants. UPSC in a statement said that the call centre will remain operational on all days including Saturday, Sunday, and holidays till the submission of application forms for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2026. It will function in two shifts from 7 AM to 9 PM, allowing candidates to seek assistance beyond regular working hours.

In addition, the strength of the call centre has been doubled to significantly reduce waiting time for applicants. In this regard, UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar said that the extended call centre operations are part of a series of measures being undertaken to ensure ease, accessibility and timely assistance for aspirants.