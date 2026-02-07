India AI Impact Summit 2026 to Focus on Citizen-Centric Solutions

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 10:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for 16th to 20th February at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, will focus on turning global artificial intelligence discussions into real-world outcomes benefiting citizens, particularly in developing countries and the Global South.

Speaking on Digital India – Ask Our Experts, IndiaAI Mission CEO Abhishek Singh said the summit will showcase practical AI applications in education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, startups, services and employment, moving beyond technical debates to people-centric solutions.

He said AI is already transforming lives across India and that the emphasis has now shifted toward maximizing public benefit. Singh also highlighted the role of Digital India – Ask Our Experts in promoting informed citizen engagement and responsible use of digital technologies.