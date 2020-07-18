UP: 55 hrs restriction imposed, CM appeals people not to venture out

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh State government has imposed 55 hours long restrictions on this weekend also and it will continue on every weekend. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed people not to venture out without any proper reason during restriction period.

Talking to the senior police and administrative offices of the state through through ia review meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked them to to stop the the infection rate of coronavirus in state at any cost.

He said that a special team comprising directors and senior Doctors of Premier institutes like SGPGI, KGMU and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Lucknow has been formed and help of this team should be taken in solving any kind of problem which comes while containing the spread of Corona infection.

The State is under a series of restrictions fot a period of 55 hours from last night and state wide sanitization campaign will be launched today. The restrictions started from 10 PM yesterday night and will continue till 5 AM in the morning on the 20th of July. All offices, business institutions and markets in Urban and rural areas across the state will be closed during the restriction period. Although All emergency services will continue as usual.

Special nodal officers appointed in all 75 districts have been asked to supervise the sanitization and prevention of communicable diseases campaign in every village panchayat and ward across the state.