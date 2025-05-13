Unwind in Dahanu: A Peaceful Weekend Getaway from Mumbai

Imagine leaving behind Mumbai’s hustle and bustle and heading towards a sleepy beach town where time seems to slow down. That’s Dahanu, a peaceful, lesser-known coastal gem just a few hours from the city.

This town on the Arabian Sea offers the perfect weekend escape for anyone craving tranquillity. Dahanu lets you unwind in nature’s lap with its uncrowded beaches, lush chikoo orchards, and cool breeze.

Dahanu: Maharashtra’s Hidden Coastal Charm

Dahanu remains refreshingly under the radar compared to popular beaches like Alibaug or Goa. This coastal town in Palghar district is spread over a distance of 17 km, covered in greenery with plenty of clear air and unspoiled natural beauty.

At the heart of Dahanu’s charm is its beach, a 15-17 km stretch of coastline lined with coconut palms and suru trees, perfect for long walks and safe swimming. In the evening, a small beachside market comes alive near the shore, where locals set up stalls selling fresh seafood snacks and souvenirs.

Top attractions in Dahanu

Dahanu has several unique attractions that you can explore. Here’s a quick recap:

Dahanu Beach

The star attraction is the coastline of Dahanu Beach, a long, serene stretch with clean sands and lapping waves. It’s perfect for unwinding with your loved ones by strolling on soft sand, collecting seashells, building sandcastles, or simply lazing under the shade of palm trees.

The beach is known for its spectacular sunsets when the sky turns gold and orange over the Arabian Sea.

Chikoo Orchards

Dahanu is often called the “Chikoo Bowl” of Maharashtra because of its abundant sapodilla (chikoo) fruit farms.

Many local farmers welcome visitors to their orchards, especially during harvest time. Here, you can see how the fruits are grown, taste freshly plucked chikoo and even buy goodies like chikoo chips, jams, or locally made wine to take back home.

Aswali Dam

Located about 19 kilometres from Dahanu near Bordi, Aswali Dam is a scenic reservoir and a popular picnic spot.

Once you reach there, walk along the dam, enjoy cool breezes off the water, and snap photos of the lush surroundings. For birdwatchers, this place is heaven, as you can witness migratory birds around the lake. If you are an early riser, the sunrise view is spectacular.

Bahrot Caves (Parsi Fire Temple)

For a dash of history and adventure, head to the Bahrot Caves in the hills near Dahanu. These ancient rock-cut caves are about 8 km from Bordi Village and are steeped in significance for the Parsi community.

In fact, the Bahrot Caves are the only Parsi (Zoroastrian) cave temple in India, dating back to at least the 14th century.

Relaxation Activities in Dahanu

Dahanu is all about enjoying simple, slow-paced activities that rejuvenate your soul. Sunset through the Casuarina trees at Dahanu Beach is a view to remember.

With its flat terrain and quiet by-lanes, the town is also perfect for a casual bike ride. Many homestays and resorts have rental cycles, or else you can get your own bicycle.

Other activities like Warli art workshops, nature walks, evening strolls, and stargazing will make your trip to Dahanu memorable.

Best Time to Visit Dahanu

The best time to experience Dahanu is during the cooler months from October to March, when the weather is pleasantly mild and the nights get comfortably cool. You’ll enjoy the clear skies, perfect for beach outings and farm exploration.

Getting to Dahanu by Road

Dahanu lies about 141 km from Mumbai, and the drive takes around 3 hours and 15 minutes by car. The route via NH-48 Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is smooth and scenic as you’ll pass coastal plains, tiny villages, and swaying palm trees.

If you're flying in, the drive from Mumbai airport takes you on a scenic journey to Dahanu.

Wrapping Up

All in all, Dahanu offers relaxation, nature, and quality time away from the chaos of Mumbai. It’s the kind of place where you can do a lot by doing nothing, just enjoy nature peacefully.

