FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Sep 2022 06:59:33      انڈین آواز

UNHRC says extent of arbitrary detentions against Uyghurs and others in China may constitute crimes against humanity

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has concluded that serious human rights violations against the Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim communities have been committed in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The report published yesterday said that “allegations of patterns of torture, or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence.

In a strongly-worded assessment at the end of the report, OHCHR said that the extent of arbitrary detentions against Uyghur and others may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity. The report said that the Chinese Government “holds the primary duty to ensure that all laws and policies are brought into compliance with international human rights law and to promptly investigate any allegations of human rights violations, to ensure accountability for perpetrators, and to provide redress to victims.

UN rights office in the report recommended that it is for the Chinese Government to take “prompt steps” to release all individuals arbitrarily imprisoned in Xinjiang, whether in camps or any other detention centre. China should let families know the whereabouts of any individuals who have been detained, providing exact locations, and help to establish “safe channels of communication” and allow families to reunite, said the report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bajrang and Vinesh are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for World Senior Championships

SPORTS DESK Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World S ...

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart