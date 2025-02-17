Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN launches $6 billion humanitarian appeal for Sudan

Feb 17, 2025
The United Nations (UN) has launched a six billion dollar humanitarian appeal to assist nearly 26 million Sudanese affected by the ongoing conflict, both inside Sudan and in neighbouring countries.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced in a statement today that the nearly two years of conflict have displaced a staggering 12 million people in Sudan and across borders. It also noted that nearly two-thirds of Sudan’s population is in urgent need of emergency assistance, while the country faces widespread famine.

Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, resulting in nearly 30 thousand reported fatalities by the end of 2024, according to a crisis monitoring group cited by the United Nations. But many research groups said the real death toll could be far higher.

Last year, humanitarian organisations received 1.8 billion dollars for Sudan, and managed to reach more than 15.6 million people across the country. They also provided life-saving food assistance to over a million people in neighbouring countries, as well as medical support to half a million and protection services to over eight lakh people.

