UK drops plans for vaccine passports at crowded events venues

AMN/ WEB DESK

Britain’s Health Secretary has said that authorities have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, the government has shelved the idea of vaccine passports for now but could reconsider the decision, if COVID-19 cases rise exponentially once again.

The U-turn came just days after the government’s Vaccines Minister and the Culture Secretary suggested that vaccine passports would still be necessary, despite growing opposition from lawmakers. Such passports are required in other European countries, like France.