UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation

UAE Ambassador to India brief media about celebration and Expo 2020

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

United Arab Emirates, UAE has been celebrating Golden Jubilee of its formation. UAE was formed in 1971. From 6 April 2021 until 31 March 2022, the union has been celebrating its remarkable journey over the 50 years and how it is preparing for the next 50.

Talking to media persons the Ambassador of the UAE to India Dr Ahmed Albanna said that the UAE has achieved significant milestones since the announcement of the union in 1971. UAE’s development over the past five decades has been amazing and emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies worldwide.

The UAE Ambassador to India said that, the UAE since its formation has witnessed impressive economic and urban revolutions, crowning the country as one of the leading touristic destinations and investment hub, both regionally and internationally.

He added that the great far-sightedness of the UAE’s leadership has set a bench mark what the UAE accomplished in terms of social upliftment of citizens and residents, economic growth, advancements in technology, space and education sectors.

He said that, establishment of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Establishment of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD). Inauguration of the New Dubai International Airport, Establishment of Ministry of Happiness, Launching an Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Hosting Expo 2020, are major achievements of the UAE in last decades.

The UAE Ambassador said that, the UAE is embarking on a journey of new milestones and accomplishments particularly in the field of global scientific research and space exploration. The UAE has achieved excellence in harnessing space technology in the service of mankind. The Launch of the UAE Space Agency and sending first Arab spaceship to Mars are major achievements in this sector.

He said that the status of women in the UAE has flourished in parallel with the country’s growth since the federation was established in 1971. It is evident across the UAE that women today constitute a vital part of the UAE’s workforce and actively contribute to the country’s growth and development.

He also said that as per the data from UAE Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA), women in the diplomatic service and higher posts of government amount to 30 percent of the UAE’s civil service including diplomatic postings abroad and a total of 66 percent of the government sector is represented by women.

Ambassador Albanna also briefed media persons about ongoing Expo 20202 in Dubai. He said that India had been allotted a permanent exhibition space at the Expo 2020. He said that several Countries has organized their national days at the Expo site and most importantly, the Dubai police band and Indian ex-patriate groups gave a special performance on the occasion of Indian festival Diwali at the Expo 2020.

He said that as of now more than four million people have been visited to the Expo 2020 since opening to the public on October 1st. He said that in terms of the number of virtual visits, figures show that, those going online to catch a glimpse of the Expo reached a staggering 22 million so far. He said that Expo has so far attracted over 200,000 students from several schools across the UAE.