Tulsi Gabbard confirmed America’s top spy as DNI

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as America’s new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under the Trump administration. Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s pick got the much-awaited final Senate vote yesterday on her nomination to oversee and coordinate the work of America’s different intelligence agencies. The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm the former Democratic representative Gabbard as the country’s DNI.

After her failed bid for president in the 2020 election, Gabbard turned into one of Mr. Trump’s most loyal backers. She left the Democratic party in 2022 and registered as an independent. She endorsed Mr. Trump several months before the election and officially joined the Republican party last October.