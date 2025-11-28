The Indian Awaaz

Trump announces permanent pause on migration from all Third World Countries

Nov 28, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

Days after an Afghan national allegedly opened fire on two National Guard members near the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a sweeping immigration decision, stating that he intends to permanently pause migration from all what he termed as Third-World.

The proposed move, if implemented, could significantly affect millions seeking entry into the US for education, work, safety or asylum, and may reshape global migration patterns.

In a sharply worded post on Truth Social yesterday, President Trump stated that while the United States has advanced technologically, immigration policies over the years have weakened the country’s progress and impacted living standards. According to President Trump, the objective behind the policy is to dramatically reduce what he called illegal and destabilising populations.

Earlier, US Customs and Immigration Service Director Joseph Edlow said that under President Trump’s orders, he has directed a full-scale, rigorous re-examination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern. India is not on the list of countries of concern.

The actions followed Wednesday’s shooting rampage by an Afghan national near the White House. One of the National Guard soldiers he shot died yesterday, while the other is in a critical condition in a hospital.

