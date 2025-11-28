Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Interacts with Filmgoers at IFFI Goa

Bollywood Actor, Amir Khan, today interacted with filmgoers in his masterclass at 56th’ IFFI on the subject of ‘The narrative architect of the social transformation’, in Goa. Amir talked about his filmmaking philosophy, that he prefers excitement over trends, prioritizes personal excitement, unique scripts and avoids repetition and trend-following in his film choices.

He also shared his experience about working in his film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ , about portraying disability and depicting disabled characters full of life without pity. He emphasized the importance of Writers and Storytelling in movies and need of giving primary credit to writers for film ideas and stories.