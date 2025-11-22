Trilateral ACITI Partnership launched by India, Australia and Canada at G20 Summit

AMN / NEWS DESK

India, Australia and Canada on Saturday announced a new trilateral initiative — the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership — during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to enhance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

The joint initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration in sectors including clean energy, diversified and resilient supply chains — particularly in critical minerals — and the development and mass adoption of artificial intelligence.

The announcement followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the partnership would help expand cooperation across key technology and innovation domains.

According to a joint statement by the three governments, the ACITI Partnership will draw on the technological and industrial strengths of each country while supporting shared objectives for a secure and sustainable future. Officials from the three nations will meet in the first quarter of 2026 to take the initiative forward.

The launch of ACITI also aligns with India’s broader push toward global technology partnerships and strengthening supply-chain security through multilateral frameworks at the G20 platform.

A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership!



Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and… pic.twitter.com/Qa5lSvlIb2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025