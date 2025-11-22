The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trilateral ACITI Partnership launched by India, Australia and Canada at G20 Summit

Nov 22, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

India, Australia and Canada on Saturday announced a new trilateral initiative — the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership — during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to enhance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

The joint initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration in sectors including clean energy, diversified and resilient supply chains — particularly in critical minerals — and the development and mass adoption of artificial intelligence.

The announcement followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the partnership would help expand cooperation across key technology and innovation domains.

According to a joint statement by the three governments, the ACITI Partnership will draw on the technological and industrial strengths of each country while supporting shared objectives for a secure and sustainable future. Officials from the three nations will meet in the first quarter of 2026 to take the initiative forward.

The launch of ACITI also aligns with India’s broader push toward global technology partnerships and strengthening supply-chain security through multilateral frameworks at the G20 platform.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India’s Food Grain Production Reaches Record 357 Million Tonnes: ICAR

Nov 23, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

G20 Adopts Joint Declaration Despite US Opposition

Nov 22, 2025
AMN HEALTH

Digital Health Summit 2025 Stresses Sustainable Funding, AI-Driven Governance

Nov 22, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi police busts international arms trafficker’s racket operated by Pakistani ISI

23 November 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India’s Food Grain Production Reaches Record 357 Million Tonnes: ICAR

23 November 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

G20 Adopts Joint Declaration Despite US Opposition

22 November 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN HEALTH

Digital Health Summit 2025 Stresses Sustainable Funding, AI-Driven Governance

22 November 2025 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments