India priorities reflected in G20 Leaders Declaration

India managed to echo the key outcomes of the Indian G20 presidency in the G20 South African Summit: Leaders Declaration as well as ensured that the issues and priorities of the Global South are reflected. The key outcomes from India’s point of view are as below

Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations has also been condemned. [para 6] On technology, the transformative potential of digital public infrastructure has been highlighted. Further, the New Delhi commitments to harness the potential of digital and emerging technologies including AI, has been reiterated. Safe, secure, and trustworthy artificial intelligence development, deployment and use has been reaffirmed. [para 45] There was a push for strong language on empowerment of women and girls and in this regard, one of the key outcomes of India’s G20 presidency, women-led development has been encouraged. [para 101]

Strengthening disaster resilience and response is the key priority of the South African presidency. The outcomes of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working group initiated by the Indian presidency have been reinforced in the declaration. Further, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has been recognised in this context. [para 9] The Deccan High-level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition has been reinforced in the context of food security. [para 39]

In health, the role of traditional and complementary medicine has been recognised, echoing the New Delhi Leaders’ declaration. [para 104] One of the most significant achievements was on climate finance wherein we managed a more ambitious language than last year. In addition to recognising the need to scale up climate finance from billions to trillions of dollars, the declaration highlights that the needs of developing countries to implement their nationally determined contributions are estimated at USD 5.8–5.9 trillion for the pre-2030 period. [para 94 and 95] The importance of embracing sustainable production and consumption patterns and mainstreaming Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) has been recognised.[para 26] India also pushed for a call to reform the United Nations Security Council that improves its representation. [para 83]

In addition, language from the New Delhi Leaders’ declaration finds resonance across the document on various other matters. PIB