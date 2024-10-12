THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Train Accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collides With Goods Train in Tamil Nadu

Oct 11, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

The Mysuru Darbhanga Express met with an accident at Kavaraipettai near Gummidipoondi in the Chennai division at around 8.50 tonight Friday.

The train which was travelling towards Andhra Pradesh collided with a stationary goods train on Friday. Eyewitness accounts say that the impact was severe resulting in multiple injuries among those on board the Mysuru Darbhanga Express. The impact led to a fire in two coaches of the train.

Six coaches of the express train derailed after the accident that occurred around 8:30pm on the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section of the Madras (Chennai) division

According to a statement from the Railways, the incident occurred on the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section of the Madras (Chennai) division around 8:30pm. Also, a fire can be seen in visuals from the site.

“Train no. 12578 passed Ponneri at 20:27 hours. The crew experienced a heavy jerk, and the train entered the loop line and collided with stabbled goods train in the loop line. From the engine, six coaches derailed. No casualty and a few injured,” the statement read.

Further, it stated a medical relief van had been sent to the spot, and a rescue team had also left from the Chennai Central Station.

More details are awaited.

