Towards TB-Free India: 18% Decline in TB Incidence from 2015 to 2023

TB INDIA

HEALTH DESK

India’s journey towards tuberculosis (TB) elimination has been recognized globally, with a noteworthy 17.7 percent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023. As per the World Health Organization’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 the rate is twice the global average decline of 8.3 percent.

India, as a signatory to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals had pledged to achieve the “End TB” targets by 2025, five years ahead of the SDG deadline of 2030.The achievement highlights the impact of India’s National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. There has been an 80 percent reduction in the TB incidence rate and a 90 percent reduction in the TB mortality rate compared to the 2015 levels.