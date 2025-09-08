Tourism in North Sikkim Resumes After Four-Month Closure

The Indian Awaaz

Sep 8, 2025

Tourism in North Sikkim to Resume Tomorrow After Four-Month Closure

Tourism in North Sikkim resumed today. Tourists will be allowed to reach up to Lachung, Yumthang Valley and Zero Point. Permits are available. These areas were closed from May due to natural calamities.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation C.S. Rao announced informed that the Sanklang bridge, inaugurated with Border Roads Organization’s support, has restored connectivity to Dzongu and reduced travel time by about 1.5 hours. Lachen will reopen in the next season. Rao added that tourists must cross the Sanklang bridge checkpost by 1:00 pm and Toong bridge by 2:00 pm while returning.

Highlighting the Union Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh’s announcement regarding battlefield tourism, Rao said that three sites in Sikkim-Nathula, Chola, and Doklam are part of the initiative. Nathu La was already opened, but Cho La and Doklam will be opened from the 27th of this month.

