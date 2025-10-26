The Indian Awaaz

Top officials Reviews Preparedness for Impending Bay Cyclone

Oct 26, 2025

Staff Reporter

Cabinet Secretary, Dr T V Somanathan chaired a meeting of National Crises Management Committee (NCMC) yesterday to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal. India Meteorological Department briefed the Committee about the current status of the depression, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 28th of this month and cross several states across the eastern and southern coast of the country.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of cyclonic storm. Reviewing the preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Governments of these states, the Cabinet Secretary stressed that the aim should be to minimize damage to property and infrastructure. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have been kept in readiness.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal, till 29th of this month. Central Ministries attending the meeting informed the Committee that necessary guidelines have been issued and precautionary measures have been taken to tackle the impact of the cyclone.

