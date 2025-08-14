Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three killed, 60 injured in Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

Aug 14, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, Three people, including a senior citizen and an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan’s Karachi due to “reckless” aerial firing, while more than 60 others sustained gunshot injuries.

According to local reports, the incidents occurred in different parts of the city.

In Azizabad, an eight-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and died before she could be taken to the hospital.  In Korangi, a man was killed by a stray bullet while on his way.

Another death linked to jubilation firing was reported from a separate area. According to rescue sources, as the clock struck midnight, the city erupted with gunfire and fireworks, resulting in dozens of injuries.

Police launched operations across the city, arresting 20 suspects and seizing weapons and ammunition. Investigations are underway, and the police have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incidents.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Alaska, evacuation alerts ahead of glacial flood threat

Aug 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tonga

Aug 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iraq and Syria Explore Revival of Banias Pipeline after two decades        

Aug 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs key meeting with state ministers, announces ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ for Rabi crop

15 August 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian markets declined

15 August 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

थोक महंगाई दो साल के निचले स्तर पर, खुदरा कीमतों में भी राहत — आगे क्या?

15 August 2025 1:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Wholesale Inflation Falls to Two-Year Low in July, Retail Prices Also Ease

15 August 2025 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!