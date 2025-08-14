Three killed, 60 injured in Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, Three people, including a senior citizen and an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan’s Karachi due to “reckless” aerial firing, while more than 60 others sustained gunshot injuries.

According to local reports, the incidents occurred in different parts of the city.

In Azizabad, an eight-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and died before she could be taken to the hospital. In Korangi, a man was killed by a stray bullet while on his way.

Another death linked to jubilation firing was reported from a separate area. According to rescue sources, as the clock struck midnight, the city erupted with gunfire and fireworks, resulting in dozens of injuries.

Police launched operations across the city, arresting 20 suspects and seizing weapons and ammunition. Investigations are underway, and the police have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incidents.